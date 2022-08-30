Mudgee Guardian

Heat dialed up as Mudgee District Hockey Association's competition finals near: Who is leading the pack?

By Tara Fisher
August 30 2022 - 12:30am
Mudgee hockey's Dave Scales in goals. Picture supplied

With finals fast-approaching for this year's Mudgee District Hockey Association competition, the heat has turned up on the field.

