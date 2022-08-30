With finals fast-approaching for this year's Mudgee District Hockey Association competition, the heat has turned up on the field.
The first game of Saturday's round (August 27) at the Glen Willow Sporting Complex saw Masta Blasta, who are currently second on the ladder, take on the forth-placed Oriental Hotel.
Advertisement
Jack Marchant scored three goals for Masta Blasta, with one sliding in from halfway down the field.
No one could stop him, not even Dave Scales who stepped into goals to allow for penalty short corners.
Nick Meyers and Mackenzie Blackwell scored the other two for Masta Blasta, who beat Oriental Hotel 5-2 points.
Third-placed A1 Earthworx and competition leaders, S&S Meats battled it out in the second game of the day.
Simon Gill scored three goals past Andrew Kenny, while Nick Seis sent one to the back of the net.
Although Dave Scales scored for A1, the 4-1 win went to S&S Meats.
Competition ladder:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.