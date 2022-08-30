Mudgee Guardian

Mid-Western Regional Council explain why the region's roads are in need of ongoing repair

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated August 30 2022 - 4:05am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Potholes on Douro Street, Mudgee on August 30. Picture by Jay-Anna Mobbs

Have you noticed potholes appearing all across the Mudgee region and are wondering why they remain in need of repair?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.