Have you noticed potholes appearing all across the Mudgee region and are wondering why they remain in need of repair?
The Mid-Western Regional Council have explained that despite their "best efforts to undertake road repairs throughout the Local Government Area", recent rainfall has hindered the fixing of many sealed and unsealed roads.
Advertisement
"We are experiencing successive periods of wet weather and our roads are really suffering as a result," Council's acting general manager, Julian Geddes said.
As revealed by council, rainfall is one of the key factors that has seen the number of potholes on regional NSW roads increase by 74 per cent to last year.
"Water is coming out of the ground everywhere, and with heavy traffic on many of the roads, there are cases of complete road failures in the middle of the travel lanes," Mr Geddes said.
"Staff are working really hard to get on top of the problems and I thank them for their continued efforts. I also thank the public for being patient in these difficult times."
With more rain expected on the way for the Mudgee region, council are reminding motorists to take care when driving and be aware of road failures as well as potholes that may form.
If you notice a problem with a road, report it immediately to council by utilising their website or phoning 6378 2850.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.