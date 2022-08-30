"You are what you love and we just love what we do."
Four local radio presenters will be rubbing shoulders with the best in the radio industry, after being named finalists in this year's Australian Commercial Radio Awards (ACRAs).
Advertisement
The work produced by Keely Rooney, Chris Mills, Jess Scully and Craig Bassett from 2MG and Real FM, respectively, has been highlighted, with the quartet preparing to represent the Mudgee area on the national stage.
"With over 200 commercial radio stations across the country eligible for the awards, it's a real achievement to stand out from the crowd and impress the judging panels," 2MG and Real FM station manager, Mal Rock said.
For Keely, the Real FM breakfast personality, to be named as a finalist in two categories - Best Entertainment Presenter and Best Comedy Segment - is something she is honoured by.
"It's really nice to work in a place that has a supportive environment that then makes you perform at your best ... then you get recognized for that. I'm lucky," she said.
Craig - also known as 'Basso' - said his selection for the Brian White Memorial Award for Radio Journalism shows the strength of regional news coverage.
"To be nominated for the Brian White Award for Journalism shows how our local news coverage we present everyday is valued, and the strength of stories is rated by industry leaders and peers," he said.
Chris from 2MG who was selected for her music special that paid homage to the career of Rolling Stones drummer, Charlie Watts, said "whether I win or not, it's quite an honour to be one of only three finalists in a category from all the stations in regional areas around Australia."
Jess, who was named a finalist in the Best Music Special category for her Taylor Swift segment, said it's warming for something personal to be recognised on the national stage.
"Honestly, it's just delightful to know that our little station in Mudgee is creating stuff that is considered some of the best in Australia, and that our listeners get the benefit. Little Mudgee always punches above its weight," Jess said.
"On a personal level, it's divine to be able to create something you're proud of, about something you're incredibly passionate about. The cherry on top is being recognised as being finalist-worthy.
"As Taylor [Swift] says, you are what you love and we just love what we do at Real FM and 2MG."
The ACRA winners will be announced at a gala dinner at the International Convention Centre on October 29.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.