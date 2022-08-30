Police launch investigation after man dies at the scene of a car crash

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Gulgong.
Emergency services were called to the Castlereagh Highway, Beryl about 3.30pm on Tuesday, August 30 following reports a vehicle had crashed into a tree.
On arrival, NSW Ambulance paramedics located the driver of a van suffering serious injuries.
He died at the scene.
The man is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 80s.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist forensic police.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash commenced.
Inquiries continue.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
