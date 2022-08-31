Mudgee Guardian

Plans for The Bridle Track have been given the green light by council

Rachel Chamberlain
Updated August 31 2022 - 2:48am, first published 12:00am
Aerial mapping of the site showing the location of the sheep shed that will be converted to a function centre.

Plans for a primitive campground and function centre on The Bridle Track has been given the green light by Bathurst Regional Council, with the idea generating praise from councillors.

