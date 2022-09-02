September - it's the month that eases us into the warmer seasons while serving as a period of celebration for the region's producers and lovers of all things Mudgee.
The Mudgee Wine and Food Month will officially begin from Friday, September 2, with an abundance of events scheduled throughout the four week period.
After two years of challenges - from smoke taint and heavy rain to COVID-19 and ongoing staff shortages - the upcoming celebration of local wine and food is a cause for excitement for forty of the Mid-Western region's producers.
"The countdown is on to the start of Mudgee Wine and Food Month and we are really looking forward to celebrating the incredible wine and produce this region is renowned for," Mudgee Wine Association president Deborah Clear said.
"With so many events, along with additional offerings from cellar doors and restaurants region-wide, there's something for everyone.
"It's such a great opportunity to take in all the wine, fresh produce and experiences this region has to offer."
The ever-popular Twilight Tastings will start the schedule of festivities, and be followed by Go Tasting on September 3.
Craigmoor will host the 2022 Go Grazing event on September 17 with a 10-course, long-table degustation dinner accompanied by matched wines.
Multiple other events, including Meet the Maker, wine trivia and wine masterclasses, are scattered throughout the month.
For information and ticket purchases, head to www.mudgeewinemonth.com.au.
