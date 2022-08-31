Enhancing the safety of grounds for students - that's what a recent funding injection will mean for Gulgong schools.
According to Member for the Dubbo electorate, Dugald Saunders, the installation of safety fencing between the two school campuses will offer a safer learning environment.
"The school environment plays a crucial role in students' learning experiences, so it's important that we provide high quality and safe teaching and learning spaces. That includes the playground," Mr Saunders said.
Gulgong Public School principal, David Lewis said the plans to install fencing between the schools has been in the making for 18 months.
"The safety fence between the high school and public school will help ensure the safety of students from both sites," Mr Lewis said.
"It will allow traffic to flow into both schools without the danger of students being in high traffic areas.
"It is great that the funding came through to help the students of Gulgong Public School learn is a safe environment."
Mr Saunders said not only will the funding - which is part of the Minor Capital Works program- benefit the schools, but also local tradespeople who have the option to bid for works.
"Local businesses will be encouraged to bid for works through the Local Trade Scheme, so that they too can also benefit from this funding," Mr Saunders said.
"This will help ensure the investment supports our local tradies, extending the benefit beyond the school gate and into the wider community."
The announcement is in alignment with the 'investment' in planned maintenance from the 2022/23 NSW Budget, which is expected to benefit every school in the Dubbo electorate, including those in the Mid-Western region.
"We are completing priority works whilst also going above and beyond to create exceptional, comfortable and safe learning spaces," Mr Saunders said.
"The NSW Government is committed to long term investments for our local schools and communities."
