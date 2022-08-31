Are you in need of filling up your petrol tank?
You may want to hold off for this week with the Mid-Western's unleaded petrol prices jumping by more than 10 cents a litre in comparison to weeks before.
According to the NRMA app, the most expensive Unleaded 91 is at BP Mudgee where it costs 201.9 cents a litre, followed by Ampol Woolworths Mudgee where they are charging 196.9 cents.
Ampol Mudgee is two cents cheaper on 194.9 cents, while the cheapest is Shell Mudgee with 189.9 cents.
If you are looking for cheaper petrol around the Central West, you will find it at United Lidsdale for 171.7 cents per litre.
Caltex Wallerawang is also offering cheap fuel for 172.9 cents.
If you are traveling over the mountains this week and heading towards Sydney, it is recommended that you fill up before reaching Meadlow Bath and Lawson, with prices as high as 191.9 cents per litre.
Average regular unleaded prices in Sydney range between 171.7 and 181.9 cents, with an average price of 176.7 cents per litre, which is between 10 to 20 cents cheaper than regional towns in the Central and Mid-West regions.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
