Mudgee Guardian

The cheapest and most expensive fuel prices in the Mudgee region

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
August 31 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ampol Woolworths Mudgee prices pictured on August 31. Picture by Jay-Anna Mobbs

Are you in need of filling up your petrol tank?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.