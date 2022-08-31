"It was eye-opening."
That's what Kandos High School student, Kirilee Besant had to say about her time as part of this year's Max Potential program.
The program - which marked 16 years in the Mid-Western area this year - featured nine young adults from Mudgee High School, St Matthews Catholic School, Gulgong High School and Kandos High School, as well as nine community volunteer coaches.
The 22-week long development program connects school students with local community leaders who offer personalised training and professional coaching, as the students develop and implement community service pitches.
Miss Besant - whose personal expression film was shown at the Max Potential graduation - described her experience with the program as something that boosted her confidence in decision making.
"I had no clue how much of an impact I could make with just a little bit of a push by the coaches," she said.
"I think it's [Max Potential] made me a lot more confident in myself about decision making and bringing harder topics to the table.
"For example, I was heavily focused on combating racism in a fun and mind-opening way, but I found so many mental blocks.
"My coach - Katie Doherty - encouraged me to be confident in my decisions. It was small, but it did so much for me."
Admittedly, Miss Besant "had no clue" what Max Potential was before joining the program this year, but was pleased in her decision to "jump at every opportunity".
"I'm glad I did it, it's what I needed," she said.
"It [Max Potential] benefits each person differently. For me, it provided me with better organisational and language skills.
"Through Max Potential I've learnt another language and about different cultures.
"MaxP helped a lot with breaking such large, tough goals into much smaller ones. It'll encourage anyone to take a step forward."
If you are considering becoming a volunteer community coach in the 2023 Max Potential program, contact hello@maxpotential.com.au.
