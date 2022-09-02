The junior basketball elimination semi-finals were held on the afternoon of August 31 at the PCYC.
In Group A , White - Louie Rodgers 8 points and Noah Mc Lean 6 points - defeated Aqua 14, Diezel Fitzgerald scoring 4 points, Sam Rusten, Hugh Carter, Hamish Pirie, William Forster and Lucas Kelly 2 points each.
Advertisement
Cudgegong Valley Motel Blue downed Club Mudgee Purple 24, Thomas Ryan top scoring for Cudgegong Valley Motel Blue with 18 points, Hudson Price 10.
There were two thrilling and much closer games in Group B.
Gold hit a late basket to edge out Purple 42-40. Equal top scorers for Gold were Hunter McGrath and Jordan Geddes with 12 points, Evan Wilson 10.
The much improved Jason Meers hit 20 points for Purple, Byron Scoular 11.
Free shots proved the difference in a very competitive game between Orange and Cudgegong Valley Motel Red girls, Orange sneaking home 35-30.
Ed Disher picked up 14 points for Orange, Ashton Cleaver 10, while for Cudgegong Valley Motel Red, Amelia Disher 16, Rachel Channon 8, Kaylee Roberts 6.
Draw for Wednesday, September 7:
Group A
Group B
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.