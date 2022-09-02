After three years and 11 months, the time has come for me to bid farewell to the Mudgee Guardian.
It all began in June 2018 when I first walked into the Mudgee Guardian office on Perry Street as a budding third year journalism student, who arrived to undertake a two week internship.
I remember feeling the warmth of every staff member as I made my way through the office - front desk then sales then editorial.
It, along with the joy I found writing stories for the Mid-Western community, compelled me to return soon after to undertake another two week stint as an intern.
Would you believe that I was then fortunate enough to be offered a full-time position as a journalist at the Mudgee Guardian?
So, I moved from my hometown, Bathurst to Mudgee, and the rest is history.
I've had many positives throughout my time in Mudgee. I've met some incredible people, many of whom I now call friends, and told some amazing stories.
The experiences I've had are second to none, it's all been quite the journey.
Every single day on the job has shaped me professionally and I thank all of you who have made a difference, including my first ever editor, Ben Palmer, my colleagues past and present including Sam Potts and Simone Kurtz, and you - my readers.
As I part with you to join the team at ACM's Western Advocate, I stress this: local newspapers are the local voice that gives you yours.
We need each other, especially in regional communities, and honestly, no one tells the local stories quite like us.
Farewell Mudgee, until we meet again.
