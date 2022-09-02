Mudgee Guardian

Jay-Anna Mobbs journalist leaves the Mudgee Guardian after four years

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated September 2 2022 - 12:56am, first published 12:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs (centre) with Simone Kurtz (top left, anti-clockwise), Ciara Bastow, Ben Palmer, Teddy, Alanna Tomazin, Andrew Andrews and Sam Potts. Main picture by Petesib's Photography

After three years and 11 months, the time has come for me to bid farewell to the Mudgee Guardian.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.