Upcoming Mudgee race events

The rush of adrenaline caused by a group of horses storming through the gates on race day is difficult to find anywhere else. If you're looking to experience the excitement of racing or bet on the upcoming Mudgee races then here is a list of ones to look out for.

Upcoming Races

2022

October

October 1 - Long Weekend Meeting: The October Long Weekend Meeting is the perfect opportunity for participants to experience a good representation of country racing. Tickets cost between $10 to $30 per person.

October 22 - Cox Plate Meeting: For racing lovers, families, and socialites, the Cox Plate Meeting is the ideal occasion to witness and enjoy quality racing. The event usually consists of around 10 races and is for Group 1 thoroughbred horses aged three years old and over. Tickets can be purchased at between $10 to $30 per person.

December

December 2 - Mudgee Cup: Held in December of every year, The Mudgee Cup is the race club's premier event and is known to be a fashion and social highlight of the local racing calendar. The fashion stakes are likened to be as high as the $75 000 prize pool for the winners of the trophy. Tickets range between $10 to $100 per person and are presently only available at the gate.

Race tracks in Mudgee

Mudgee Race Club

Situated in the picturesque Mudgee Wine Region, Mudgee Race Club is one of New South Wales's premier racecourses. The award-winning race club is famed for its vibrant regional and city-based community that revels in the excitement and hospitality of the renowned course.

Mudgee Race Club's well-maintained track has eight race meetings annually, this includes the highly popular Mudgee Cup, Bligh Picnic Races, Gooree Cup, and The Country Championships.

One of the most noteworthy features of the race club is a large auditorium that overlooks the track. The auditorium is equipped with a bar, kitchen, air conditioning, and restrooms. To add to its appeal, the club boasts extensive lawn seating, and a viewing area, and is encapsulated by beautiful surrounding hillsides.

Visitors can also expect to encounter celebrity guests, live entertainment, and a race day shuttle to ease the process of getting there.

Phone: (02) 6372 6035

Website: www.mudgeeraceclubinc.com

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I bet on the Mudgee Cup?

Betting on the Mudgee Cup can be easy if done through an online bookmaker. Luckily, Neds provides an easy-to-use online betting system that can have you placing bets in a matter of a few clicks.

How does horse betting work?

A pari-mutuel wagering system is employed with horse racing. With this system, the public wagers against each other and not the house. When the money is pooled together, the more money that is placed on one horse to win, the lower the payout for that winning bet would be. This is different to sports betting in which pregame odds are fixed.

How long is the Cox Plate?

The Cox Plate takes place over a distance of 2040 meters. It takes just over 2 minutes for winners to complete the race.

What is the safest bet in horse racing?

Where horse racing is concerned, the safest bet is a 'straight' bet. Straight bets are the safest and least-complicated option as they could involve wagering that a horse will win, place, or show.

How often do favourites win in horse racing?

According to research, favourites typically win 30 to 35 percent of the time. Whereas the second favourite generally wins around 18 to 21 percent of the time.

What should I bring to race day?

What you can or should bring will largely be determined by the facilities at the race club you are visiting. However, there are a few items that can be considered race day standards.

On the day be sure to pack binoculars to watch the race unfold, items to protect you from the sun such as sunscreen or a hat, snacks, depending on whether the club permits this, and the mettle required to place a winning bet.

If don't want the hassle of having to stand in queues to place your bet then you can always use an online bookmaker like Neds to do it.

It is always important to check a race club's website beforehand to familiarise yourself with its facilities and rules.

