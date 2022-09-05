Mudgee Guardian

Sydney graduates visit Lue 'one last time' to give back to primary school

By Newsroom
Updated September 5 2022 - 4:33am, first published 4:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last weekend, a group of 21 former students of the University of Technology in Sydney, descended on Lue Public School for the weekend. They came armed with sleeping bags, gardening gloves and work boots. After sleeping in the classrooms on the Friday night and a school provided breakfast on Saturday morning, they started to work.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.