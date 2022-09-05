Sydney graduates visit Lue 'one last time' to give back to primary school

Last weekend, a group of 21 former students of the University of Technology in Sydney, descended on Lue Public School for the weekend. They came armed with sleeping bags, gardening gloves and work boots. After sleeping in the classrooms on the Friday night and a school provided breakfast on Saturday morning, they started to work.
They built a new vegie garden, painted the panels around the school's swimming pool and moved sleepers to an area of young trees to enclose with mulch.
Their work was part of a program called the Big Lift where a like minded group of young people travel out to rural areas for a weekend to 'give back' to the community. Many of the students made the trip back in 2019 when they were all still at university and they wanted to do another trip together as a group.
The school we provided breakfast and lunch, then joined them all for dinner at a local venue on the Saturday night.
