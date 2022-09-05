Descendants from all over the country gathered in the Mudgee and Lithgow regions over the weekend to retrace the footsteps of their once local ancestors.
Boags, Malones and Spradbrows gathered at the Barton Park Cemetery on Saturday September 3 to lay lillies on the graves of the primary family line, the Boags.
The Boags were bounty immigrants for Thomas Walker, who paid for them to come from Scotland in 1841 and work on his farm 'Wallorwang.'
On Saturday, September 3, the reunion group dined at the Gulgong RSL. Organiser, Lorraine Malone discussed the books she had written about the ancestors and acknowledged how special it was for everyone to be together for the weekend.
"The weekend was about helping people understand their heritage. A lot of people have no idea where they've come from and their roots," Ms Malone said.
"Everybody had an amazing time and got to meet people that they otherwise never would have met. We've gone onto a cattle station that a lot of the grandparents were raised on and we went to a cemetery where grandparents were. People in their normal lives probably never would have done that.
Isabella Boag and Bartholomew Malone were married in Mudgee on December 31,1850. After Bartholomew died, Isabella married Michael Spradbrow and moved to Gulgong to raise their family.
According to Ms Malone the weekend wasn't only an opportunity for the group to learn about their heritage, but also an opportunity for everybody to fall in love with the regions.
"We've shown them a beautiful part of the country, I've had several people say they'd come back and spend some time exploring," Ms Malone said.
