Mudgee Big W fire damage quickly averted and plant nursery confirmed to go

On Friday, September 2 Mudge's Big W store was evacuated due to a refrigerator gas leak within the air conditioning systems. Emergency services were quick to the scene and clearance was provided by the local fire brigade to return shortly after.
A spokesperson for the company said the issue was resolved quickly.
Advertisement
"Thankfully with no injuries to team members or customers as well as no damage to property reported. The store closed early on Friday to accommodate work to rectify the maintenance issue, with the store now operating as normal," they said.
"We'd like to take this opportunity to thank our Team Members and local authorities for their assistance during the evacuation process."
Also, this week the same spokesperson for Big W confirmed that Mudgee's store will be removing its long-standing plant nursery as part of a wider company change.
"Big W has made the decision to remove our greenlife offering from stores to focus on other areas of our popular home range," the spokesperson said.
"Garden care products will remain in our range combined with our convenience offers in Home Improvement and Motoring, with some plants being brought back for specific events including Mother's Day, Christmas and Valentine's Day."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.