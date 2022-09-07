Mudgee Guardian

Dragons juniors take a shot at three for three this weekend

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated September 8 2022 - 5:56am, first published September 7 2022 - 5:00am
Mudgee will host the Group 10 grand final in a much-anticipated day of footy at Glen Willow as a raft of Mudgee Dragons junior sides are hoping to make it three for three.

