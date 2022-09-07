Dragons juniors take a shot at three for three this weekend

Mudgee will host the Group 10 grand final in a much-anticipated day of footy at Glen Willow as a raft of Mudgee Dragons junior sides are hoping to make it three for three.
The Mudgee Dragons under-12, under-14 and under-16 sides face off against Bathurst Panthers and two Bloomfield sides respectively.
Games start from 9am on Saturday, with the first Mudgee game kicking off at 10am, at Glen Willow. The under-13s Mudgee League Tag side will also play on Sunday from 11am.
Advertisement
Damian McLean, Mudgee Junior Rugby League (MJRL) secretary said it is a weekend that has been a long time coming.
"It's the first uninterrupted season in the last couple of years. So we certainly had a few men not available, and we did have a few weather events, as you know, but we managed to get through the regular season without any kind of interruptions or any major weather interruptions, which was good," he said.
The Dragons are yet to make a mark this year after the Lithgow Workies and Bathurst Panthers knocked off the senior sides during the finals series.
"We think we're in quite a good position," Damian said.
"The under-12s finished minor premiers for the season.
"So they played in the second week of the finals and automatically qualified for the grand final. So we were hoping for a strong showing from the under-12s.
"The under-14s and under-16s are both playing Bloomfield. Bloomfield is obviously a successful club and they'll certainly be tough games. But I think both have a good chance of winning, to be honest. Obviously, for the under-16s that's their final game for our club. So it's obviously going to be a fairly memorable day for the 16s age group. I'm sure all of the kids would be hoping for a win to give them a fitting end to their junior football career.
"The the under-14s, they've always had a tight tussle with Bloomfield throughout the season. So it's going to be a nail biter.
"Hopefully all three teams can put their best foot forward and it would be great if we could get three out of three. That's obviously the aim. There's no better opportunity for the teams playing at home in the grand finals."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.