A WEST Australian man has had his licence disqualified for two years after driving 80 kilometres over the speed limit at Mount Panorama.
Kane Graham Ralph, 24, of Cunderdin-Minnivale Road, Dowerin, was excused from Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, August 31, where he was represented by his solicitor Shanaya Stapleton.
Advertisement
He was charged with driving recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous and Class A motor vehicle exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/hr, pleading guilty to both sequences.
Police documents before the court said Ralph was driving a Mitsubishi Pajero on Conrod Straight at about 1.05pm on Sunday, July 17 while police were checking drivers' speeds.
Police had been at the Mount for about an hour and, during that time, and due to it being the middle of a Sunday, police said they had seen numerous pedestrians walking along Conrod Straight, as well as many vehicles.
According to police, Ralph was detected travelling at 140km/hr in a signed 60km/hr zone.
Police stopped the vehicle near the entrance to Somerset Orchard.
Police said that, when he was asked why he was travelling at 80km/hr above the speed limit, Ralph told them he was just being "really stupid".
Ralph was given a breath test, which returned a negative result.
Ms Stapleton said Ralph is a farmer in a rural West Australian town which has no public transport.
She said her client often travels to play cricket and football and is heavily involved in the local agricultural show.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis described Ralph's driving as "more akin to what one sees at professional racing".
For the charge of driving recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, Ralph was fined $1000 and had his licence disqualified for two years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.