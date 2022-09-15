Wishing Year 12 good luck Advertising Feature

Larni Boroughs took the time to research different career options before she finished school and is currently studying a photography diploma. Picture by Peter Moffatt

Final exams place a lot of pressure on teenagers, leaving many feeling that failing to achieve top marks means failing the next step in their learning life.



The Year 12 class of 2022 have certainly had an interrupted past few years of learning, however some normalcy has returned this year, putting Year 12 students in good stead ahead of their HSC exams.

Time-honoured tips for exam success like focusing on key topics during revision, maintaining a routine, setting a study timetable, staying healthy, and 'getting in the zone' remain true. Of course come exam day, it's crucial you read the questions thoroughly and know what you can and can't bring to the table.

However, no matter what marks your receive or what you want to do, and while the HSC is an important part of life and possible career paths for many, there is always life after school.

University entrance expectations can be high, yet some school leavers may not realise many careers can be pursued outside of tertiary study. With an abundance of traineeships, apprenticeships, TAFE, short and long courses and even a gap year, it's worth giving some thought to all the options.

Many school leavers opt for a gap year, taking time out to give their future some more thought or just taking a hard-earned breather from years of study. This is a good option rather than heading blindly into tertiary training and getting caught up doing something you don't enjoy.

Bridging and preparation courses are also a good option, providing a taste of something you may think you'd enjoy as a career without the big commitment.

For Larni Boroughs, fulfilling her career goals has been a step-by-step process since finishing school. After completing a Certificate II Photography course during her final year in 2020, Larni had direction but didn't want to rush straight into university.

Instead, she worked for six months before starting TAFE in a mid-year intake to complete a Diploma of Photography and Photo Imaging. "At school, I decided that I wanted to pursue photography and design, but first I wanted to get a bit of money behind me and take a break from learning..

"That gave me time to work out that I want to study design at university eventually, but I also want to have photography as a skill that I can fall back on if I need to," she said. "There are so many options out there; I never felt the pressure to do something I didn't want to do."

On-the-job traineeships are becoming increasingly popular for school leavers, with many businesses supporting students through nationally recognised courses to keep them on as employees.