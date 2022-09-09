How a total culture change landed Gulgong Public School a major education award

Gulgong Public School has been recognised among just 10 out the 2200 public schools in the state with a Secretary's School Achievement Award.
Gulgong Public School was awarded for the work that staff have been doing over the past four years with a Secretary's School Achievement Award. Only 10 of more than 2200 public schools from across NSW were awarded at a ceremony on Tuesday 6th September at Town Hall, Sydney.
The school earned the accolade for their Visible Learning Project.
According to information from Gulgong Public School, the school's team has used evidence informed Visible Learning to successfully shift the school's culture using goals, success criteria and targeted feedback. According to its creator John Hattie, Visible Learning involves teachers attempting to see learning through the eyes of students and help them become their own teachers.
Gulgong Public School Principal David Lewis told the Mudgee Guardian that the award is a testament to the work the school's teachers have put in.
"It's an award for the school. But really, it's justification for the work that the teachers have done over the past four years,"
"Our staff have worked their butt off to really transform Gulgong Public School into a school now that is a leader in the region in terms of education."
David has been leading the school for nearly five years now and said he knew a program like Visible Learning could work, with a bit of effort.
"When I first got here [Gulgong Public School], we as an executive recognized that we needed a consistent approach from kindergarten right through to year six, and we didn't have that," he said.
"So we went out and researched what was going to be the best fit... based on evidence in terms of best teaching practice."
It wasn't long after that the team landed on Visible Learning.
"We thought that's going to be really good for our kids, because often they struggle to understand difficult concepts. But if we can put it on the board, and we can show them this is exactly what we want you to do this lesson. And the kids go, 'alright, that's what my teacher expects', we've got our learning goal, then we've got our success criteria, which actually helps the kids get there," David said.
"We've worked hard on changing the culture. It used to be, 'we can't do that, we're just from Gulgong.' But now it's more like 'we can do that, we're from Gulgong.' So it's the same words but it's just the way that they view themselves. The resilience in the school has really improved. And that's improved the learning as well."
Gulgong Public School has also achieved their Premiers Priorities of getting 31 per cent of students in the top 2 Bands of NAPLAN in reading and is well on the way to achieving the same rates for Numeracy. Growth targets were well above the Premiers targets of 58 per cent also. Gulgong Public School achieving 69 per cent of students achieving or exceeding their expected growth between Years 3 and 5 in numeracy and similar results for reading.
David said the award and the new culture are just the beginning when it comes to change at the school, admitting there's more work to be done.
"We're not finished yet. We're not finished at all," he said.
"Our teachers have just started the feedback process and giving good quality feedback to students. So we'll continue to refine that will continue to develop and will continue to get better so that so that we can give our kids every opportunity to succeed," he said.
