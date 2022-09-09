Women's health week a reminder to put your health first

This week's editor's note comes from a good friend and colleague, Vera Demertzis.
Ladies gather round, there's something I need to tell you.
Men, you can listen too because it's just as important.
It's Women's Health Week.
I know, I know, I can feel the collective eye roll. Why do we need a week dedicated to Women's health?
Perhaps it's because we do so much for others, being wives, mothers, sisters, daughters, and friends that we forget to sometimes put ourselves and our health first.
How many of us have failed to make an appointment because they didn't think it was serious?
I know I'm guilty of putting down some of my health problems to stress and then ignoring them.
I recently had a health check-up. I hadn't been feeling well for a little while and I knew something was just not right.
I chalked it up to a combination of post-COVID fatigue, and generally being run down but I went to the doctor anyway.
And it's a good thing I did because as it turns out I have insulin resistance fatty liver disease, high cholesterol and inflammation, for which I have my mum and ancestors to thank.
It means I need to modify my diet with fewer potatoes and pasta and take medication to help fix my body's sensitivity to insulin.
It's manageable, and it could have been worse.
But ladies, it's time to head to the doctor and get a check-up, whether it's a blood test, a screening test, or mental health check-up.
Speaking of screening tests, cervical cancer screenings are now every five years, unless stated by your GP and while it's invasive, early detection could just save your life. You can now do them at home.
And while Breast Cancer Awareness month is in October, women's health week is a great reminder to book your mammograms if you're over 50 and regularly self-check for any changes for everyone.
And men, if you're wondering why I've asked you to listen, well I'm sure there's someone in your life that you can gently remind to get a health check.
After all health and well-being affect all of us.
Vera Demertzis
ACM Journalist
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
