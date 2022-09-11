Mudgee fullback Noah Cox scores extra-time match winner in under 12s Group 10 Junior Rugby League grand final

EXTRA-TIME ecstasy for the Mudgee Dragons, extra-time agony for the Bathurst Panthers - that was the tale of Saturday's under 12s Group 10 Junior Rugby League grand final.
The rivals were locked up at 6-all at the end of regulation time at Mudgee's Glen Willow Stadium, which sent the match into golden try extra-time.
It was Mudgee who struck gold thanks to star fullback Noah Cox to clinch a 10-6 win and the premiership.
For Panthers, who also lost the qualifying semi-final in extra-time to the Dragons, it was bitter disappointment.
The boys in black had thrown everything into upsetting the hot favourites.
Panthers fullback Max Higgins had made four try-saving tackles on his opposite number Cox.
Five-eighth Charlie Higgins was creative in attack and at one stage in the second half, drove a Mudgee rival back some 10 metres in a one-on-one tackle.
Second rower Curtis Haigh scored the opening try of the match and made good yards on the left edge, while skipper Jackson Fischbeck took carry after carry.
While they didn't come away with the premiership shield, Panthers showed they did have plenty of heart.
"They didn't stop trying the whole game," Panthers coach James Higgins said.
"Hats off to the kids, the kids have done everything they can do. Hopefully they're not too disheartened and they can go again next year.
Panthers made a strong start to the decider as they dominated territory early.
Twice inside the first five minutes they enjoyed back-to-back sets and while Mudgee held them out on those occasions, finally Panthers had their efforts rewarded.
Spreading the ball quickly to the left, Panthers created enough space for Haigh to crash over. He roared in delight and so did his team-mates.
Charlie Higgins converted to make it 6-0 and while that's how it remain until half-time, there were plenty more chances.
Panthers forced a line drop out in the 12th minute and prop Abel Lefaoseu took multiple hit-ups in the set which followed as he tried to crack Mudgee's defence.
His fellow Panther Harrison Lee showed what it means to be an impact player as, in his first stint after starting on the bench, he made a surging 20-metre run.
As for the Dragons, Cox was a constant threat for Mudgee, often breaking multiple tackles and pressuring with some smart kicks.
Four minutes out from half-time Dragons halfback Darcy Sunderland looked set to score under the sticks thanks to some nice footwork, but was denied by a brilliant Max Higgins tackle.
It was in the 24th minute that Mudgee managed to square things up at 6-all with an Eddie Flynn try and Cox conversion.
Five minutes later it looked as if the Dragons had the lead when Jordyn Munro put in a grubber which hit the post before he then dived on the ball.
However, the Mudgee skipper and five-eighth was ruled to have knocked on.
As time ticked down in the second half both sides worked hard to find a match winner.
With 30 seconds left on the clock Max Higgins very nearly had it as he headed towards the left corner, but he was tackled inches short and the ball popped out of his grasp as he hit the ground.
That meant golden try extra-time was required to determine the victor.
On the second set of the period Cox - who had been Mudgee's most dangerous player - burst through a four-player tackle and ran 60 metres to score.
He celebrated with a summersault as he planted the ball for the match winner, then embraced his Mudgee-team-mates as they rushed to congratulate him.
