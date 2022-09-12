Being in the business for 14 years and having enjoyed much success, you'd think that Roy Roche would be happy to rest on his laurels.
But the owner of Gulgong Butchery has again shown the humble business can punch well above its weight after earning eight wins from eight entries at the Central West portion of the Australian Meat Industry Council's (AMIC) Sausage King awards.
Roy is no stranger to the awards, having entered every year for more than a decade and winning various awards and places ever since. But a state final award has always eluded Roy, something he hopes to change this year.
Each of the eight entries will go to the next stage and compete in the state competition and placing there means a spot in the national comp, something no Mid-Western butcher has ever achieved. Roy reckons they're in with a shot.
"Just to get a place at state would be great, but obviously to get a first and move onto nationals would be huge," Roy said.
Roy and his team entered a number of products including some of their most popular plain beef sausages, bratwursts, burgers and inventive creations like a turducken burger and a turkey and cranberry sausage. Roy said some of his winning recipes were kept under wraps during the pandemic while the competition was on hiatus.
In fact, Roy revealed the turkey and cranberry sausage was entered after one customer said her 92-year-old mother sent her back to get more and said it showed how important customer feedback is. "Your customers are your best judges," Roy said.
"We strive to have consistency... to make a good sausage you've got to have the right balance of meat and fat. You can't have too much fat. It's got to be the right balance."
Roy has been, for many people, the face of Gulgong Butchery for 14 years now and he said it's a job he loves.
"It's a passion. It all starts with the breaking of the beast. To start with a big animal that was worked down into little things and then put it out there... it's a passion of always. I've always been a butcher and I just love striving to get to do well and keep the consistency there," Roy said.
Stuart Fuller from AMIC said butchers have always been a staple business for their communities.
"It's an extremely popular competition... it really does showcase the creative ability of the guys to make a really good product that the public can cook and enjoy and during the pandemic the spotlight was cast on the industry as being a key driver an essential service," Stuart said.
"Being a butcher is now seen from their high quality customer service and... they really are a go-to avenue from a small-business and local community perspective."
