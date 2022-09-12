Mudgee Guardian
Long live the sausage king: Gulgong's top butcher snags a record eight awards at industry competition

Benjamin Palmer
Benjamin Palmer
Updated September 13 2022 - 5:14am, first published September 12 2022 - 4:30am
Apprentice butcher Ethan Jarrett with Roy Roche at Gulgong Butchery. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

Being in the business for 14 years and having enjoyed much success, you'd think that Roy Roche would be happy to rest on his laurels.

