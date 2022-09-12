Mudgee Guardian

Jake Wright sentenced for menacing pursuit through Narromine which led to 'tragic accident'

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated September 13 2022 - 12:05am, first published September 12 2022 - 10:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The incident unfolded when a Toyota Hilux was spotted parked on Pinedene Road. Picture by Zaarkacha Marlan

A Narromine teen has been told he should have stood up and made his own decisions the night he drove a ute to menace another group of people, leading to a "tragic accident".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.