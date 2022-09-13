The week-long project to transform the face of Coolah

Coolah has undergone a significant facelift thanks to charity Rural Aid.
43 Rural Aid volunteers transformed dozens of Coolah's facilities through the week.
Coolah was one of 10 towns chosen to receive $100,000 from Rural Aid to help deliver a range of community-enhancing projects.
Coolah's Sally Edwards thanked the Rural Aid team and said the visit will provide a boost to the town's economy.
"If the town's a bit more attractive when tourists drive in then maybe they'll stay and explore and find out what we love so much about our town," she said.
The work was made possible due to property investment and development company Holdmark.
The volunteers helped to transform the town's tennis club, showgrounds, swimming club, post office garden and main street.
"It's come up really good, they did a great job," Judy Russell, licensee at Coolah Post Office said.
Rural Aid's Farm and Community Coordinator, Grant Miskimmin, thanked the town for their outstanding hospitality.
"Rural Aid has had an incredible week in the special town of Coolah, we've really been embraced by the community," Mr Miskimmin said.
"It's been our pleasure to work on projects that we first outlined years ago with Peter Kenyon, as part of Coolah's Community Development plan."
"After postponing our volunteer week twice thanks to Covid-19, it's been a real thrill to finally visit Coolah and complete these important projects," Mr Miskimmin said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.