Mudgee has been given another reason to pop open some bottles after claiming the title of Australia's top tourism town for the second consecutive year.
The Top Tourism Awards recognise Australian towns that offer exceptional visitor experiences and are committed to building the industry.
Acting CEO of Mudgee Region Tourism (MRT) Leianne Murphy said it winning gold was an 'incredible feeling'.
"To be in a room filled with incredible industry leaders and also Tourism Australia who proudly supports these awards, as well as dignitaries from destination New South Wales was an incredible feeling," she said.
"To be completely honest, we didn't think winning it two years in a row would be possible. And when they announced bronze, silver, and then Mudgee as the winner I think we were shocked.
"The whole room applauded. I couldn't even hear myself think, everyone was so supportive of the announcement."
With Mudgee's continued dominance in industry awards, Leianne said MRT isn't one to rest on its laurels.
"We never want to become complacent at all, we always see ourselves as coming second," Leianne said.
"So therefore, we want to be the best of the best. And to do that it's around our industry and supporting our industry here locally, and being able to allow them to evolve their experiences... It's really important to us.
"And the beauty of it is that Mid-Western Regional Council is really behind the tourism economy. They absolutely back what MRT, doing what we promise and what we deliver on. And I think that's really important, from, I guess, a local government or community perspective, that we have the support of the local council.
"And again, those 350 family-owned businesses, they absolutely love what they do. If we can continue to for them to shine. I truly believe that will keep the momentum of being Australia's most loved destination."
Mid-Western Regional Council mayor Des Kennedy said it was a shock to hear Mudgee win for a second year in a row.
"It's thanks to a massive effort by the staff there [at MRT] by all the partners," he said.
"You can attract them here but if they don't get a good experience when they get here they won't be back.
"Yesterday I was sitting there in Parliament House not even thinking we'd win. I said to Leianne, 'hopefully we get a bronze or a silver' and of course bronze went to Mandurah, silver went to Bendigo and the gold is Mudgee, I nearly fell out of my chair."
Tourism industry boss Evan Hall said Mudgee played a big part in leading a nationwide regional recovery.
"With passionate local operators who connect with visitors at a local, national and international level, Mudgee offers places of historic and cultural significance, and an authentic country town experience," Mr Hall said on Tuesday.
This year's competition saw 148 finalists whittled down through a combination of people's choice votes and an expert industry panel.
Phillipa Harrison, from Tourism Australia, said the awards recognised the hard work and commitment of local communities that had done it tough over the past two years.
"Our tourism towns are the front line in delivering the high-quality visitor experiences that help to make Australia one of the most desirable destinations in the world," Ms Harrison said.
TOP TOURISM AWARDS 2022
TOP TOURISM TOWN
GOLD: Mudgee, NSW
SILVER: Bendigo, Victoria
BRONZE: Mandurah, Western Australia
SMALL TOURISM TOWN
GOLD: Exmouth, Western Australia
SILVER: Sheffield, Tasmania
BRONZE: Port Fairy, Victoria
TINY TOURISM TOWN
GOLD: Strahan, Tasmania
SILVER: Winton, Queensland
BRONZE: Mount Macedon, Victoria
