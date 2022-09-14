Mudgee Guardian
Our Future

Mudgee's dominance continues after taking out top tourism town for second year in a row

Benjamin Palmer
Benjamin Palmer
Updated September 14 2022 - 5:16am, first published 3:55am
(L-R) MRT Acting CEO Leianne Murphy, MRT Chairperson Des Kennedy, Tourism Australia Managing Director Pip Harrison. Photo: Submitted

Mudgee has been given another reason to pop open some bottles after claiming the title of Australia's top tourism town for the second consecutive year.

Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

