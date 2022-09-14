The staff and students of Singleton High School gathered last Thursday to say goodbye to their deputy principal Tracey Holloway who got her start in Dunedoo.
On the day Mrs Holloway was accompanied by her family for the staff luncheon which was followed by a special school assembly.
Newly appointed, relieving principal, Adam Johnston said he was so glad that he had been able to spend a couple of weeks working alongside such a legendary teacher before wishing Mrs Holloway all the very best in her retirement.
Teachers David Welsh and Jo Vinson spoke about Mrs Holloway's compassion, commitment and visionary teaching methods that led to the school's success especially in the areas of VET subjects and Aboriginal education.
In her response at the staff luncheon Mrs Holloway thanked everyone for their love and support during her 34-year career at Singleton High School.
"I want everyone to see the world as a glass half full, don't dwell on the bad things- see the possibilities especially see what we can do for our students to make a difference to their lives," she said.
In an at times emotional speech she told her story from a pre-school student in Strafford near Gloucester dreaming of becoming a school teacher, to her disappointment when this dream was at first thwarted and then graduating as a teacher and heading off to her first placement in Dunedoo.
"I loved teaching from the moment I started work at Dunedoo, taking students on excursions, without the need for risk assessments, and even a mouse plague were all fabulous experiences for this country kid," she said.
"My father, a farmer, became unwell and I needed to move closer to home so I was posted to Singleton High and I thought I'd stay five years and here we are now 34 years later and now I think its time to move onto retirement.
"This school is part of my family and my family will tell you I spend enough time here for the school to be my home and I do have a couple of pillows in my office just in case. The school and the Singleton community are just so wonderful and supportive. I have been so fortunate to live and work in this community."
Today she is the deputy principal at the school which has around 1000 students.
For her the major educational achievement in Singleton ,during her time at the high school, was the establishment of Trade Training Centres incorporating the three high schools her's and St Catherine's Catholic College and the Australian Christian School.
"Singleton is lucky to have these three centres and we all work together to achieve the best outcomes for our students," she said.
Among her many achievements the High School's catering company was recognised at the inaugural Hunter Young Mind Business Awards in 2017.
They were named runner up in the best creative idea for a business or social enterprise developed by a class or school.
Led by their passionate teachers in particular Mrs Holloway, for nearly two decades, Singleton High School's hospitality students have been producing quality food while delivering a high standard of service at every function they cater.
In 2016 Mrs Hollway's work was recognised when she received a $15 000 Premier's Vocational Education Scholarship to embark on a study tour of the Northern Territory.
She spent five weeks traversing the territory observing how the hospitality industry was engaging young Aboriginal people, and immersing herself in the culture.
From Darwin to Katherine and Uluru, some of the highlights included visiting private bush tucker tours with elders, and visiting Aboriginal centred hospitality schools.
At that time her study "centred on finding improvements in the delivery of Hospitality VET to Aboriginal students, and the subsequent linkage to careers and further study".
In 2016 she was involved in a 10 day volunteer community tour in Thailand through the organisation Antipodeans abroad.
As to what is she going to do in retirement Mrs Holloway is hoping to establish a cookery business/school, write some text books and attend the Regional, Rural and Remote Educations conferences.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
