Blue-green algae alert for Lake Windamere

By Newsroom
Updated September 14 2022 - 11:03pm, first published 10:45pm
Blue-green algae alert for Lake Windamere.

A red level warning (high alert) for blue-green algae has been issued for Lake Windamere.

