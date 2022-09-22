Mudgee Guardian

Mudgee High School celebrated the 21st Rainbow Day on Wednesday

By Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated September 22 2022 - 4:33am, first published 4:00am
Students Dillon Dwyer, Bridget Harvey, Tennille Roberts, Meg Bull, Renee Walsh, Rachel Cullen and Hayley Cutrupi attracting attention on Cassilis Road in 2008.

It has been 20 years since a group of senior students at Mudgee High School decided to end 'muck up day' and create something instead that was fun, inclusive, productive and most importantly, colourful.

