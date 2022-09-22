It has been 20 years since a group of senior students at Mudgee High School decided to end 'muck up day' and create something instead that was fun, inclusive, productive and most importantly, colourful.
This year, marking the 21st Rainbow Day since its inception, students have been fundraising for the Mudgee Hospital Ambulatory Care Facility. Donations can be made through the front office at Mudgee High School or around various Mudgee businesses.
You could almost have taken the 'bow' off of Rainbow Day on Wednesday as the students didn't let a deluge of rain dampen their spirits on the colourful occasion.
Claire Windeyer still teaches at Mudgee High School and has been from year one of Rainbow Day back in 2002.
"The kids were outstandingly resilient considering how crappy the weather was," she said.
"They just persevered and they just made it happen regardless of how crappy the weather was and it was all still fun and enjoyable."
Claire remembered how during her first year as a young teacher at Mudgee High in 2002 she dreaded the impending muck-up day.
"I remember being nervous in the lead up to the end of term three in my first year teaching because I remembered from being a student myself that that muck-up day concept was approaching," she said.
"It was my first year as a teacher and I do remember being a little bit nervous thinking oh my god, what the hell is going to happen from the teacher side of things?
Author, Cadance Bell was a student that was there right at the beginning and said Rainbow Day has turned into a force for good.
"There was so much resistance in the beginning, because we were talking about taking muck-up day away from people, which was a bit of a cultural institution in schools at the time," she said.
"But to their credit, everybody - a couple of the guys complained - but everybody started throwing ideas forward. And it just took off. It just exploded. I think that by the time people were putting rainbows on their faces and they were tye-dyeing their shirts and holding up those buckets, you could feel that something had changed at that moment because the joy that the kids were experiencing was palpable.
"This would never have worked if the students didn't have hearts of gold, but they are the ones that carry it forward, they are the ones that put in the work. They are the ones that have the vision for it. And in a little public school, in outback Mudgee, I just think that is the most bloody cowabunga thing ever."
Unfortunately the signature roadblocks were nowhere to be seen this year. Late changes needed due to the public holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II made it impossible.
To date, through the Rainbow Day initiative, Mudgee High School has raised more than half a million dollars for various charities and initiatives. Beneficiaries of various Year 12's work have include Mudgee Hospital, PCYC, Lifeskills plus, Headspace, St Francis of Assisi College in East Timor, NSW Cudgegong RFS, Red Shield Drought Relief, the National Association for Loss and Grief, purchasing Siobhan Daley technology to assist with communication and the local SES.
