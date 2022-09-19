Police urge drivers to 'look well ahead' when overtaking following fatal crashes

On the same day as the fatal Alectown crash, two more people died following a crash in Goolma Road - about 77km east of Dubbo - however Mr Sheil was unable to comment any further on this as it happened outside of of his district. A 29-year-old man - who was the driver of a Ford Falcon Ute - and a 63-year-old woman - a passenger travelling in a Toyota LandCruiser Prado - died at the scene in that instance.

