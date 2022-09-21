The NSW government has refused to decriminalise low-level use of illicit drugs as recommended by an inquiry into ice to tackle the scourge of drugs, particularly in rural and remote areas.
After almost two-and-a-half years the NSW government has responded to the 2020 Special Commission of Inquiry into the Drug 'Ice' - first announced in November 2018.
In the response, the NSW government said after "carefully considering" the inquiry's findings, it would support 86 and noted 14 of the 109 recommendations.
They also announced a $500 million investment in health and justice reforms aimed at breaking the cycle of drug use.
In the $11 million inquiry, led by Commissioner Dan Howard, one of the key recommendations noted if someone is found with small quantities of drugs for personal use they should be directed to health services rather than the justice system.
But on Wednesday, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said this sent the wrong message to society and the government, and illicit drugs needed to remain illegal.
"Drugs have no place in our society, but we know that those who have been caught up in taking drugs need care and health support," he said.
However the government will commit to a pre-court diversion program where low-level drug users can be issued with a criminal infringement notice instead of going to court.
It's expected instead, there will be a $400 fine and a rehabilitation program that they must complete.
"It gets the balance right. It strikes at the heart of what is most important for the people at the centre," Mr Perrottet said on Wednesday.
"We want to see real change in the community - especially vulnerable communities - when it comes to drugs and drug addiction. Our state needs a health response and a criminal justice response, and today's announcement captures both."
The Premier said more advice was needed from the Chief Health Officer and Police Commissioner before this scheme was rolled out.
The latest funding is in addition to funds the NSW Government committed for drug- related services and initiatives in 2020-21. This included the establishment of a purpose-built treatment facility in Dubbo and $27.9 million over four years to expand the NSW Drug Court in Dubbo, on top of the recent $3.6 million upgrade to the courthouse.
"Every family grappling with a loved one's addiction needs to know they will be able to access the services and support they need to break the cycle, no matter where they live," Deputy Premier and minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said on Wednesday.
"We are not softening our stance on drugs - there remains zero tolerance for people who sell drugs on our streets and seek to profit from the despair they create. But we want better pathways for those struggling with addiction to get the help they need."
According to a release the NSW government said a total of $358 million will go towards health-related programs including evidence based treatment support and early intervention services in regional and rural areas for priority populations (including Aboriginal people, pregnant women, young people, and people with co-occurring mental illness); integrating support for people with complex needs; enhancing digital capacity and virtual healthcare; increasing the alcohol and other drug workforce, and improving data utilisation to inform system monitoring and evaluation.
This funding will mean more than 30,000 people impacted by alcohol and other drug use will benefit from additional services. It will also support more than 11,000 people with AOD-related offending behaviour, and create more than 670 new jobs, with more than 63 per cent in rural and regional areas.
