A Coolah shearer is lucky to be alive after he crashed into a tree while high on cannabis.
Anthony James Kaperonis was warned by Magistrate Stephen Olischlager taking cannabis and going on a long drive is a "recipe for disaster" when he fronted Wellington Local Court on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old was driving a silver Mitsubishi sedan on Saxa Road near Combella - about 30km north of Wellington - when he attempted to negotiate a right hand bend and lost control of the vehicle, about 10.30pm on September 29 last year.
The bonnet of the vehicle was crushed on top of Kaperonis trapping him. A number of emergency services attended and eventually he was freed by SES, police and paramedics.
Paramedics asked if he had consumed any drugs or medications when he revealed he had consumed cannabis earlier that day.
Kaperonis was taken to Dubbo hospital with a broken pelvis, broken femurs, a broken tibia and fibula.
A blood sample taken at the hospital returned a positive result for THC, revealing to police he was under the influence of cannabis when driving.
Supported by his partner, Kaperonis appeared in court pleading guilty to driving while under the influence of drugs.
Kaperonis' defence lawyer told the court her client was returning home after three months away on a farm near Condobolin when the incident took place.
She said the sheep shearer had indulged in smoking cannabis to help him "relax" as a result of the physically demanding nature of his work.
As a result of the crash which only involved him "thankfully" his lawyer said, the court heard Kaperonis had been deemed "medically unfit" for work for six months, returning to the job in April.
His lawyer explained her client's partner was forced to take on the burden of supporting the family during this time.
After completing the traffic offender's program, Kaperonis' lawyer said he had shown insight into the "detrimental effects" cannabis has on people driving. She said the injuries her client sustained, along with the physical and psychological impacts it had caused him, she Kaperonis assured her it would be his last offence.
While noting the serious nature of the offence, Magistrate Stephen Olischlager accepted Kaperonis understood the gravity of his actions, and had certainly suffered from this incident in other ways.
Mr Olischlager said he had a limited traffic record, with one special range drink driving conviction in 2018.
Kaperonis was convicted, fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
