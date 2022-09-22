Tight grand finals come down to the final baskets

Team Yellow and Mayso's Pro Shop Black and Red have taken out the Group A and Group B Grand Final played at the PCYC on Wednesday afternoon.
Minor Premiers Team Yellow withstood a late charge from Cudgegong Valley Motel Blue to win Group A 37- 35 after leading 18-13 at half time. Yellow dominated the first quarter, Cudgegong Valley Motel Blue (CVM Blue) struggling to match their opponents, especially on the scoreboard, Yellow heading into the first break with a handy 12-4 lead.
After this initial setback however, CVM Blue with a couple of baskets, were back in the match outscoring Yellow 9-6 in the second quarter, although the minor premiers were still at this stage in control of the match, ahead by five points at the long break.
The second half was a desperate struggle from Cudgegong Valley Motel to get within striking distance of the opposition and Team Yellow's efforts to maintain the buffer of five points, knowing this would give them victory.
A 12-11 run in the third period consolidated the lead for Team Yellow, as Cudgegong Valley Motel, despite a concerted effort, were unable to close the gap, Team Yellow edging a further point in front, 30-24, at final break.
Cudgegong Valley Motel found another gear and for the first time in the match, outscoring their opponents, and suddenly there was only a basket separating the teams.
For the final minutes Team Yellow fought to stave off the desperate effort from their opponents to snatch a win or send the game to overtime and although Cudgegong Valley outscored Team Yellow 11-7 in a final heart-stopping quarter, Team Yellow showed maturity by controlling possession in the final thirty seconds to secure a one point victory.
For Team Yellow, Jason Lucas hit 18 points and was judged the Most Valuable Player, While James Channon scored 7 points, Dustin Haining 6, Josh Palmer, Noah Robertson, and Daniel Sinclair 2 each.
Thomas Ryan, with a game high 22 points kept Cudgegong Valley Motel Blue in the game, Hudson Price 11, Mitchell Kirkhope 2. Out of the blocks quickly in the first quarter, Mayso's Pro Shop had surged to a 13-6 lead by the first break, putting Gold on the back foot from the tip off.
Mayso's Pro Shop Black & Red, minor premiers in Group B, demonstrated why, outlasting a tough encounter with Team Gold to win the Grand Final 41-38.
This dominance failed to eventuate in the remainder of the match, with every quarter a closely fought contest, Mayso's Pro Shop fiercely protecting their early seven point advantage, from a surging Gold offence.
Gold outscored Mayso's 14-12 in the second period, but still trailed by five points, a margin that would have to be quickly overcome in the crucial third quarter, where they would have to make a move to close the gap for the final assault.
However, despite a concerted effort to do so, the Gold's offense could only draw the third quarter 10 all and if they couldn't breech the Mayso's defence more often in the final period, the five point lead held by Mayso's Pro Shop would give the minor premiers victory.
The final quarter now became a matter of survival for Mayso's and a last ditch effort from Gold to overcome the five point deficit and this desperation resulted in an exciting, no holds barred contest in the final few minutes.
In the end, and for the record, Team Gold did outscore Mayso's Pro Shop 8-6, but on the siren they still trailed by three points, Mayso's Pro Shop Black & Red Premiers for 2022.
With a game high 30 points, Logan Geddes top scored for Mayso's Pro Shop Black & Red, picking up the Most Valuable Player award. In a good team effort, Josh Watson 3 points, Bill McCarney, Thomas Briggs, Peyton Lonergan and Max Hampshire 2 points each.
Jordan Geddes and Evan WIlson led the scoring for Gold with 12 points each, Hunter McGrath 8, Jack Sinclair 4, Tyler O'Brien 2.
