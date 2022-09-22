Mudgee Guardian

Tight grand finals come down to the final baskets

By Geoff Geddes
Updated September 22 2022 - 12:05pm, first published 9:00am
Group B winners Maysos Pro Shop Black & Red- Back Max Hampshire, Thomas Briggs, Coach Sam Watson; Front-Josh Watson, Peyton Lonergan, Logan Geddes, Bill McCarney.

Team Yellow and Mayso's Pro Shop Black and Red have taken out the Group A and Group B Grand Final played at the PCYC on Wednesday afternoon.

