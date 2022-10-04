The Burrundulla Avenue site many locals would know as the former site of the Mudgee Bowling Club could soon be home to an accommodation project for new residents coming to the region for work.
The plan forms part of Council's response to concerns over a range of issues related to housing in the region and across the state. Specifically, this project is designed to provide a range of affordable housing options for workers needed in the region.
The rise in the number of projects like the Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) and others is expected to put further pressure on an already strained rental market in the Mid-Western Region.
Chief among these concerns is the inventory of affordable homes for the workers that these projects will bring to the area.
Council purchased the site in 2016 and believes now is the right time for a project like this, which it is calling the Key Worker Housing project. The project hinges on financial support from the NSW government and Council set aside $500,000 from the Land Development Reserve for the project in the 2022/23 financial year.
Councillor Katie Dicker said she hopes the project, which hinges on outside funding, to fill a sorely-needed gap in the Mudgee market.
"It is for those people that are coming here for a professional reason which I feel is very important. I remember when I moved here professionally, there wasn't really any of that support...," Cr Dicker said.
"It's a great option to have within the region and what it allows people to do is - some people will move here and stay forever, some will come for their contract and then seek work elsewhere and that's fine too. But for those that do wish to remain in the region, it's just a great little step to have before committing for the rest of their time.
If approved in its current draft state, the project would see up to 50 dwellings built with a range of studio, one, two and three bedroom options across the site.
Information tabled at the most recent meeting on September 21 said with Council's in principle support for this project, further work will be undertaken in relation to planning and approval processes. The majority of the site is zone RE2 Private Recreation with a small portion of R3 Medium Density Residential Zoning. The site is completely surrounded by R3 land and the intention would be for the land to be zoned R3 Medium Density Residential as well.
"It is just the starting point for the region and hopefully that does support people moving to the region for their professional workplaces and gives businesses as well something else to consider when trying to promote people to our region," Cr Dicker said.
"Because unfortunately, at the moment, it's an employee's market and that makes it challenging for many, many people to try and recruit and retain staff.
"It will be a great asset once it's up and running, and fingers crossed it's quick."
Council said it is already in discussions with the state government about possible funding though any agreements could change once the state election takes place in March 2023.
