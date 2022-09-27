A fence full of bras at the entrance to Mudgee is a sure sign that it's pink-up time again.
From Saturday October 1, the Mudgee region will turn pink as part of the yearly tradition, now in its sixth year, which sees businesses get behind the initiative to boldly change their hue in support of breast cancer research, awareness and most importantly, fundraising.
"It is fantastic. We're getting a lot of the same businesses that are doing it. It's encouraging... This is an incredible community," Pink Up founder Hugh Bateman said.
"When you think about all the charities and organisations who actually gain funds from this area, over a year, it is just mind boggling. I don't think there'd be a community I'd want to live in anywhere else in Australia to be honest, because it is such a giving community, and very thoughtful."
Hugh confirmed that since Pink Up Mudgee began, more than $840,000 has been raised for the McGrath Foundation.
"If we get $10-20-30-40,000 This year I'll be ecstatic. It's a case of just giving what what everybody can afford to give and awareness," he said.
"That's the primary objective - if we can make a million this year, next year or the year after, it really doesn't matter."
One of the signature stunts to keep an eye out for this year will be a 'fence full of bras' out along the start of the Gulgong Road set up by the team at local radio station Real FM and 2MG.
Real FM host Jess Scully said they were happy to get behind the idea.
"I think it's a really good initiative for us to get behind. I really enjoy the fact that on our Facebook page, a lot of people have been like, 'okay, so how do I get these to you [bras], I'm away at the moment.' They want to be a part of it.
"You should replace your bras pretty regularly - they're expensive - but the thing is, that part of looking after your health is making sure that you are fitted correctly, that you're wearing something that is supportive to you from a health standpoint.
"Look after yourself and look after the girls."
Anyone that wants to drop off their old bras to add to the fence can do so until Friday to the radio station office on Putta Bucca Road.
Mudgee was the first town in Australia to 'pink up', now with the movement spread nationally with no signs of slowing down.
"It was Mudgee that started it... The next one that came on board was Griffith and Penrith and both of those are really big events when they pink up. I went through Penrith three years ago and whole place was just completely pink and it was great to see," Hugh said.
"Three years ago I went into David Jones in the city and it was pinked-up as well. So businesses everywhere are doing it, but not just in New South Wales, it's right around Australia now.
"The idea has actually gone on to other continents, it's been taken up in Great Britain as well, which is encouraging."
Some of the events lined up for the pink-tastic month include a bbq breakfast at The Property Shop, a four-person ambrose event at Mudgee Golf Club and a disco night at Club Mudgee.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.