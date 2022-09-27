Mudgee Guardian

An eye-catching fence full of bras along Gulgong Road will kick off Pink Up Mudgee in 2022

By Benjamin Palmer
Updated September 27 2022 - 6:41am, first published 6:00am
Jess Scully, Mal Rock and Hannah Rapley from Real FM and 2MG with some of the bras that will make up the display. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

A fence full of bras at the entrance to Mudgee is a sure sign that it's pink-up time again.

