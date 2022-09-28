Tough matches close out Mudgee hockey season and what's next

It was an awesome weekend for Mudgee Hockey.
It was a fun filled day with the sun shining and a few sausage sandwiches along with some outstanding games of hockey.
The day kicked off with a junior hockey game S & S Meats vs Masta Blasta. Thank you to all the supporters, the juniors played awesome and have improved out of sight. Some of the juniors then backed up for the High School game which saw A1 Earthworx play Oriental Hotel.
Oriental Hotel defeated A1 3-1 with key goals scorers being Angus Marchant, Alex Walker- Cooke and Jesse Box. Massive thank you to Nick Meyers for referring the game along with help cook sausages on the sideline for Juniors voluntarily.
We hope everyone has lovely school holidays and thank you again for all your support during the year from the Mudgee Hockey Committee.
Seniors game kicked off around 1:30pm being S & S Meats vs Masta Blasta and wasn't this a tight tight match. The score ended 1-0 to S & S meats with Nick Seis the seasons highest goal scorer scoring his final goal for the season.
The game turned tense with the final five minutes of the game ending with several short corners for Masta Blasta trying to get their final goal. Unfortunately, they were not successful.
Thank you to Mandy Renie who sacrificed playing the game to help referee.
The Committee would like to thank all Supporters, players and sponsors for the year. We hope Mudgee Hockey continues to grow after a few tough season during Covid and we wouldn't have been able to do it without you all. So thank you again.
Our AGM this year will be held on 3 November at the Oriental Hotel for 6pm dinner and drinks with meeting to follow at 7pm. Please come along and have your say we would love any feedback.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.