Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders to seek second term in NSW Parliament

Updated September 28 2022 - 5:55am, first published 5:54am
Deputy Premier Paul Toole congratulating Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders on being preselected to run for the Nationals in the seat of Dubbo at the 2023 state election. Picture supplied.

Incumbent Dugald Saunders will seek a second term in the NSW parliament after he was preselected as the NSW Nationals candidate for the seat of Dubbo.

