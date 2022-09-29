Mudgee Guardian

Fully-booked Macquarie Home Stay turning away patients looking for accommodation

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated September 29 2022 - 2:50am, first published 12:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macquarie Home Stay director Rod Crowfoot (middle) and volunteer Susie Hill showing Parkes MP Mark Coulton in July 2022 a part of the property they can build an extra 16-room facility next to the MHS Queen Elizabeth Jubilee Garden funded by the federal government. Picture by Elizabeth Frias

These days, early morning or late night calls terrify Rod Crowfoot, managing director of Macquarie Home Stay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.