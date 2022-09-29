Mudgee Guardian
Breaking

Man charged following fatal crash in Coonamble

By Newsroom
Updated September 29 2022 - 11:35pm, first published 11:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has been charged following an investigation into a fatal crash earlier this year in the states Central West. File Picture.

A man has been charged following an investigation into a fatal crash earlier this year in the state's Central West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.