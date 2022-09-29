Man charged following fatal crash in Coonamble

A man has been charged following an investigation into a fatal crash earlier this year in the state's Central West.
About 11pm (Friday 15 April 2022), emergency services attended Baradine Road - about 5km east of Coonamble - after reports of a single vehicle crash.
Police arrived and located a Toyota Hilux that had left the roadway and entered a paddock, before rolling a number of times.
A 21-year-old man died at the scene and an 18-year-old man was flown to John Hunter Hospital suffering serious head injuries.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established a crime scene and an investigation commenced, led by officers from the Northern Tablelands Crash Investigation Unit (CIU).
Yesterday (Thursday 29 September 2022), an 18-year-old man attended Coonamble Police Station where he was arrested.
He was charged with dangerous driving occasion death, negligent driving occasioning death and disqualified driver.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Coonamble Local Court on Monday 17 October 2022.
