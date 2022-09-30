Mudgee Guardian

Cyber theft puts me on higher alert

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
Updated September 30 2022 - 7:35am, first published 7:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cyber theft puts me on higher alert

I was fortunate not to be caught up in the Optus cyber attack and theft of customer data - I've never been an Optus customer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Meyers

Jackie Meyers

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.