Mudgee Guardian

Mitchell Highway between Wongarbon and Geurie was closed following crash

Elizabeth Frias
Lynn Rayner
By Elizabeth Frias, and Lynn Rayner
Updated October 2 2022 - 10:52pm, first published 10:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to carry out an urgent primary response task to a report of a serious MVA head on collision. Picture by Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.

A 69-year-old woman has died following a two car crash on the Mitchell Highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Lynn Rayner

Lynn Rayner

Editor - Daily Liberal + western papers

I am the editor of the Daily Liberal, Mailbox Shopper, Western Magazine and associated western publications (Wellington Times and Narromine News which are both online only publications). I have been the editor for three years. I have been a journalist for 15 years and was formally the digital specialist for the Western NSW area assisting with digital coverage and growth across 13 mastheads, including the three dailies. Before that I worked as a journalist in Lithgow and Mudgee covering a number of different rounds. I established the social media accounts in Lithgow and took an interest in the digital aspects of the paper. I started my journalism career at the former Myall Coast Nota based as the journalist-in-charge at Tea Gardens while also working part time in Forster as the council reporter for the Great Lakes Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.