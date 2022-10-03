SOME CHARGES could be dropped against a man accused of wielding machetes on a wild carjacking rampage after the court heard they overlapped with others.
Matthew John Riley has remained behind bars since his dramatic arrest at a Willow Tree truck stop on July 13 and did not appear in Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday.
Defence solicitor Garry Johnston said there were two matters listed - one with police prosecutors and one with the state prosecuting authority, the DPP.
He said there was a problem with the charges laid out in the two matters.
"They are duplicitous," he told the court.
He said he had spoken to the Tamworth detective in the case.
"I'm happy to make representations ... and see if we can't have the matters resolve," Mr Johnston said.
The court heard evidence was still being compiled by police.
"I just don't want to create mentions that can't be productive," Ms Stapleton said, adjourning the matters to November. Riley made no bid for bail.
The 32-year-old Wellington man has not had to enter pleas to more than a dozen charges, including aggravated assault with intent to steal a car while armed.
A dangerous incident allegedly unfolded across hundreds of kilometres after Riley allegedly stole fuel from Dunedoo and Denman then sped along at 140km per hour.
A police chase was sparked but had to be called off.
Riley allegedly forced a man and his teenage son out of a sedan with a machete before trying to start it himself on the New England Highway at Murrurundi. The police case is he returned to the ute before failing to carjack a van and a four-wheel-drive, threatening both drivers with a machete.
Police resources were deployed under lights and siren. The highway was closed while Riley was arrested.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.