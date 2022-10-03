Mudgee Guardian

Evidence being compiled and talks to be had for Matthew John Riley, accused of New England Highway rampage before Willow Tree arrest

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated October 3 2022 - 5:10am, first published 5:08am
Police swarmed the Willow Tree truck stop south of Tamworth where the man was eventually arrested. Picture supplied

SOME CHARGES could be dropped against a man accused of wielding machetes on a wild carjacking rampage after the court heard they overlapped with others.

