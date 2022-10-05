Mid-Western Region declared in a state of natural disaster, paving the way for easy support

Help is on the way for residents affected by a deluge of rain in the last month that has continued into October. Importantly this declaration could also help fund much-needed road repairs around the region.
A state of natural disaster was declared for the Mid-Western Region local government area (LGA) on Wednesday, October 5 following severe flooding that hit the region last month.
In September alone, 100.4 millimetres (mm) of rain fell over Mudgee according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), more than doubling last September's total. Similarly, in Gulgong 73.4mm fell compared to just 45mm the same time last year.
Member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders said the declaration was a step in offering support for local communities under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, which are jointly funded by the State and Federal Government.
"This means assistance is available to vulnerable people whose homes or essential household items have been destroyed or damaged, and for business owners and primary producers who have suffered direct damage," Mr Saunders said.
"Importantly, assistance is also available to Mid-Western Regional Council to restore essential public assets, like local roads, which we know have been hit really hard by the constant wet weather.
"I am urging any local homeowner, business owner or primary producer that suffered direct damage to investigate what support might be available to them".
The NSW SES is urging all residents to make preparations now ahead of the forecast rain by reconsidering travel plans and stocking up on essential items should riverine flooding develop.
NSW SES volunteers are always well prepared and ready to assist their local communities, however working together leads to better outcomes for the whole community.
If you have become isolated due to flooding, NSW SES may be able to assist with you with the resupply of food, medicines, pet food and supplies by calling 132 500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.