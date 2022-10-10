'Girls grow 'em, they should know 'em': The Groovy Booby Bus made an important stop in Mudgee

In 2009, when Donna Falconer was 44 she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
As a result of her experience she founded the Dubbo-based breast cancer charity, Pink Angels. She quit her job, sold her home and moved back in with her parents and bought an RV that she has adorned with a plethora of pink-hued paraphernalia and dubbed 'The Groovy Booby Bus'.
All this in an effort to bring more attention and fundraising dollars to breast cancer care, research and the McGrath Foundation.
Donna is pragmatic and enthusiastic when it comes to advocating for breast care. Looking the part, she spoke at a Mudgee Day VIEW Club lunch at Club Mudgee on Friday dressed to the nines in pink garb.
"Nine out of 10 cases of breast cancer aren't history related" Donna said.
"It doesn't discriminate. Current statistics are that there will be over 20,000 women diagnosed and then 212 Men predicted this year diagnosed with breast cancer.
"You are eligible to be checked from 40-years-old. Under 40, girls grow 'em they should know 'em and check them. If they've got concerns see a GP. So I'm all about the awareness, the groovy booby bus is a fun way to start the conversation. Last year I did 22,000 kilometres. I did five states in six months."
Helen Rhodes, President of the Mudgee Day VIEW Club said the club was more than happy to support Mudgee's pink month.
"We raise money for the Smith family for learning for life student scholarships for underprivileged children. And Mudgee sponsors, 27 children, which cost us around $20,000 a year," Helen said.
"But we do make sure we have an awareness of all these things because we have a ladies only membership. So we make them aware of [fact] they should go and get their breasts checked and all that sort of thing."
Ms Falconer spoke at the VIEW lunch and promoted her book, proceeds from the book 'My Time' go to supporting the McGrath Foundation, which helps fund Breast Care Nurses who provide support and care to women and men experiencing breast cancer.
If you are aged 50 to 74 you can book a free breast screen online at book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au or call 13 20 50.
