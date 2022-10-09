Flash flooding risk for Mudgee as Windamere Dam fills over capacity

Last updated: 7:15pm, Sunday.
The Castlereagh Highway has been reopened. Pearson's Lookout has been reduced to one lane under traffic control.
A 'watch and act' alert has been put in place by the Central West SES for the Mudgee area as Windamere Dam sees a decades-long 100 per cent capacity following significant rainfalls.
On Sunday, 9 October at 2pm Windamere Dam was recorded at 101.6 per cent capacity by WaterNSW.
David Rankine, Media Officer at Central West SES said Windamere Dam is at risk of spilling, sending huge amounts of water down the Cudgegong River, increasing the chance of severe flash flooding in Mudgee.
"From an organisational perspective. It's probably the first time for a lot of new residents in the area who might not be too familiar with water actually coming down the Cudgegong River. It's not something it's happened pretty regularly for a long time," David said.
"it's just to let the community know that there is some real flood risks in and around Mudgee - more of a flood risk because this water comes through the Cudgegong.
"Be aware that for the first time in a very long time there could be a large number of causeway creek crossings could be flooding.
"Just be very aware that there's a real risk of potentially being stranded on causeways that you would not usually experience flooding on."
Nearly 88 millimetres (mm) of rain has fallen across Mudgee up to Sunday, 9 October with more on the way as a wave of road closures affects residents and travellers.
A number of local roads and highways were affected by flooding or flood damage.
David said they have responded to dozens of callouts and there is plenty of hard work ahead.
"We saw quite a substantial amount of flash flooding right across the Mudgee area that included probably between 50 and 60 requests for assistance from the New South Wales SES," he said.
"Most of those were storm related jobs and a large number of requests for supply of sandbags.
"We've probably gone through five or six tons and there in the community has been last night and again this morning collecting sandbags from our unit in the industrial area."
Mid-Western Regional Council has also shared a list of current road closures.
As of 12:30pm on Sunday 9 October - significant closures include:
In August, Council asked the community to understand that ongoing rain is hampering efforts to get on top of road maintenance and repairs in the region. Exacerbated by last week's rain.
'Council is aware that many unsealed and sealed roads are in need of repairs and maintenance as a result of damage caused by the La Nina weather event,' a release said.
"We are experiencing successive periods of wet weather and our roads are really suffering as a result," Acting General Manager, Julian Geddes said at the time.
"Water is coming out of the ground everywhere, and with heavy traffic on many of the roads, there are cases of complete road failures in the middle of the travel lanes.
"Staff are working really hard to get on top of the problems and I thank them for their continued efforts. I also thank the public for being patient in these difficult times."
The number of potholes in regional NSW has increased 74 per cent compared to last year and continuing rain is exacerbating the damage suffered earlier in the year and hampering efforts to fix the network.
If you notice a problem with a road, please report it immediately to Council. You can report a problem on Council's website or by contacting Council on 6378 2850.
