Cox family very happy with results of Bocoble Merino stud sale

Even with the move to a new location, repeat buyers rallied to support Bocoble Merino stud, on-property sale at Eumugerie on Saturday.
In total, there were 60 rams on offer with 49 being sold at auction to reach a clearance rate of 82 percent. The average was $2098 which was $379 more than last years. The Cox family were very impressed with the increased average.
The sale topper was polled, Bocoble 61, which sold for $4250 and was purchased by Thalabah Merino stud, Crookwell, via an online bid.
The 17.2 micron ram was a May 2021 drop that weighed 98 kilograms. The ram measured 112 percent for yearling greasy fleece weight percentage (YGFWP), 2.7 for standard deviation (SD), 15.6 for coefficient of variation (CV), 99.7pc comfort factor (CF) and 16.1 for spinning fineness (SF).
The second-top price of $4000 was equaled by two horned rams, Bocoble 37 and 43.
Bocoble 37 was purchased by the Greenwood family, Yass. The 16.8 micron ram measured 101pc for YGFWP, 2.6 for SD, 15.3 for CV, 99.6pc for CF and 15.7 for SF.
The 17 micron, Bocoble 43, was purchased by Cooyal Station, Mudgee. The seventeen month old ram measured 107pc for YGFWP, 2.2 for SD, 12.7 for CV, 99.9pc for CF and 15.6 for SF.
In repeat of last year, Cooyal Station were also volume buyers, purchasing nine rams in total to average $2306. Four of the rams were horned which averaged $2093 and five polled averaging $2250.
Another volume buyer was South Australian buyer, Courtney Gordon, Mount Gambier, purchasing eight polled rams which averaged $1875.
Ben Cox, Bocoble, was extremely pleased with the support despite the challenging weather conditions. He was very impressed with repeat buyers making the journey to the new location. The sale was just as successful as previous years despite the move.
Mr Cox aims to keep the consistency of quality, super fine wool with good handle and micron.
"A good drawcard for us is the wool cut for quality of wool," said Mr Cox.
The sale was conducted by AWN Livestock with auctioneer John Croake.
