Mudgee Guardian

Group 10 Junior Rugby League president Tony England thinks rule changes will encourage kids

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 10 2022 - 5:23am, first published 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The junior Mudgee Dragons under 14s. Picture: Petesib's Photography

SHOWCASING skills, more weekend thrills - that is what Group 10 Junior Rugby League president Tony England thinks will be the result of the revamp coming for the sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.