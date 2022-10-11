Popular First Nations business Indigiearth has a new home and a new focus.
In 2020, Indigiearth founder and managing director, Sharon Winsor, a Ngemba Weilwan woman established a retail space for the business that she started in 2012 on Lions Drive. Now just over two years later, Sharon is excited to start a new chapter at a new location and grow her business around Australia and the world.
We met up with Sharon at Indigiearth which is now located at the Mudgee Arts Precinct on Market Street. Beginning on Monday, 10 October, Sharon said she wanted to keep the relocation quiet initially to work out any issues that might crop up in the move but said she's already settled in.
Sharon wanted to reiterate the focus Indigiearth has always had on the use of native and healthy ingredients in all her featured products.
"We're really going to focus on healthy native superfoods. Lots of native smoothies and drinks coming up to summer," Sharon said.
"But also doing things like Kakadu plum yogurt and granola bowls, lots of healthy options and using the superfoods with that and supporting other brands using native ingredients as well."
In a bittersweet farewell, Indigiearth finished up at the Lions Drive site in early October, an address they had called home for two years.
"I was definitely a bit sad to leave from there, I think because I built such a unique cultural space for myself and for people to experience," Sharon said.
"It also helped increase Indigenous tourism into Mudgee and have that presence. The alternative was not to have a presence at all. So we will continue our dining experiences out at Huntington Estate. So I guess that's where my personal focus is and my passion to do those dining experiences will go."
Having travelled to Singapore twice recently for a series of masterclass dining experiences, Sharon said the Indigiearth brand is as strong as it's ever been.
"I've been to Singapore twice in the last two months doing dining experiences in Singapore and master classes with native ingredients with lots of chefs over there. Then Austrade invited us back to participate in the Southeast Asia Food and Beverage show. Our products are in Woolworths and that's growing steadily. We've got some exciting new things happening next year - we're doing a collaboration with Boost Juice... And doing things with Officeworks as well.
"I'm also doing some pop up restaurant and cafe events in Sydney at the Carriageworks. So we've got a few of those booked in November. And then we've got our event on the fifth of November here at Huntington with Bruce Pascoe and a friend of mine, Elena Joe Dugan, who was a Masterchef winner a few years ago, coming along to be guest chef with me to do dinner.
"So yeah, lots of things happening."
Indigiearth is open 8am - 3.30pm, seven days a week at the Mudgee Arts Precinct at 90 Market Street.
