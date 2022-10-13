Mudgee Guardian
Tom O'Dwyer's brush with death and the Mudgee and Bathurst communities that rallied around him

By Benjamin Palmer
Updated October 13 2022 - 5:10am, first published 5:00am
Left: Tom beginning rehabilitation. Right: Tom receiving a trophy from a race held the week before the accident. Photos: Supplied / Cheryl O'Dwyer.

A tight-knit motocross community and people eager to help have rallied behind a young rider who almost died in a freak accident while cutting wood.

