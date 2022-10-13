A tight-knit motocross community and people eager to help have rallied behind a young rider who almost died in a freak accident while cutting wood.
16-year-old Tom O'Dwyer was out cutting firewood with his dad, Darren in July when an accident left him pinned between a massive tree limb and a log splitter after it rolled toward him.
Gravely injured, Tom's father Darren and his mother Cheryl used the tray of their Polaris buggy to create just enough of a wedge to free him.
"We noticed that his arm - he had compound fracture in his elbow. We didn't tell him that at the time. And he had what we thought to be a broken leg. We thought 'geez, we got away with this fairly easy,'" Darren said.
But it worse than they thought. It was an hour before the air ambulance arrived from Canberra after ground assistance had difficulty getting to the location thanks to the poor condition of the road. Darren said they were lucky help was able to come in the end.
"Tom would probably be dead - if not dead he would have certainly 100 per cent lost his leg from it," Darren said.
Tom was flown to Westmead Hospital where he was met by a team of surgeons where he underwent nine operations in 12 days and spent three days in a coma. Tom got compartment syndrome and his leg was at risk of being amputated before doctors were able to save it.
Tom now faces several more surgeries and a long rehabilitation.
Tom is a keen motorbike rider and a three-time state champion. He was also leading the NSW off-road championships at the time of his injury. It will be a while before he can get on a bike again but his dad knows he will one day.
"Mentally Tom's not where he should be, he gets very frustrated. He's a 16 year old kid that was full of energy," Darren said.
"He will get back on at some point - it's not going to be in the next six or eight months. Whether he comes back to the standard that he was, right now we're just trying to get him better."
Darren said support from the community has been overwhelming, and the family wanted to specifically call out a number of individuals who have supported them so far. "Tom's doing physio four times a week at $125 a hit. It's coming out of our pocket," Darren said.
"But the community and the motorcross clubs have been absolutely amazing. And it helps us out financially."
Jeff Dray from the Mudgee Dirt Bike Club, Mick Kovac from the Panorama motorcycle club in Bathurst, Beard Brothers motorcycles in Bathurst, Sydney Moto Coach Leigh Gainsfort and Brody and Laticia Crawford from Smokin' Bro and Co all received warm praise from the family.
Brody Crawford and the team from Smokin' Bro and Co in Mudgee are raffling off a large custom-made smoker to help support the family. Brody said he was drawn to Tom's story after reading it because it mirrored some of his family's own experiences with life-changing injuries.
In 2018, Brody's wife Laticia was standing by a fire when a man poured fuel onto it, prompting an explosion that lit her jacket and leg on fire leading to extensive burns that required surgery.
"Something popped up on Facebook about young Tom... and I read through it and I could feel what they might be going through," Brody said.
All profits and donations from the raffle go toward helping Tom's recovery and ongoing rehabilitation.
Tearing up, Darren thanked everyone for their support. "The community has been great to us - and this Brody, what a man - I've never met the man. I can't believe there's such good people out there," he said.
"You lose faith in people sometimes and then this happens and you realise there are still some good people out there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.