The winners of Mudgee's Sculptures in the Garden exhibition have been announced, taking home a share in $45,000 worth of prize money.
Armidale-based sculptor Francois Jaggi won $25,000 for his artwork titled "Stallion", which was made from wire recovered from bushfire-ravaged farmland in Wollomombi.
Ludwig Mlcek of Cox Creek who won the $10,000 Friends of Sculptures in the Garden prize for his sculpture 'The Bird Man', and Bridget Whitehead from Cardiff Heights won the the $5,000 Moolarben prize for her piece 'Familia'.
Winner of the top prize Francois Jaggi said he had goosebumps learning he was awarded the top prize.
"Sculptures in the Garden is in my view the best exhibition in the country due to its diversity. It is a fantastic celebration of creativity and I'm honoured to have received this acknowledgement out of so many deserving artists," Mr Jaggi said.
The second major prize was awarded to Ludwig Mlcek of Cox Creek. The inspiration for his carved wood sculpture was a childhood memory.
"As a child, my grandma told me a story from Wallachian mythology about a bird man, that lived with and could speak the bird language and this is how I visualised and dreamt about him. Then and now," Mr Mlcek said.
Bridget Whitehead won third prize for her Oamaru limestone sculpture, 'Familia', which is inspired by the importance of nurturing connection.
In addition to the winning three acquisitions, Annie Herron from Rydal received the $5,000 Buchanan Acquisition Prize for hanging sculpture for 'Low Hanging Fruit' which will be hung in the grounds of the Mudgee Hospital.
During the next two weeks of Sculptures in the Garden, artist and Deputy Mayor Sam Paine will be leading guided sculpture walks through the exhibition for any visitors who would like a more informative experience. The walks will begin at 11am from the Rosby Gallery.
The exhibition runs until Sunday 23 October at Rosby Vineyard 10am-4pm daily.
